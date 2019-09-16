Michigan's 48,000 state government workers have been notified of potential temporary layoffs in case the next budget is not enacted before Oct. 1.
Budget director Chris Kolb and department directors emailed employees Monday.
About 30,000, or 62%, of state workers would be temporarily laid off. The rest would be deemed as essential to protecting the health and safety of residents and continue working.
They include prison guards, state troopers, child protective services caseworkers and others.
The Republican-led Legislature has started approving spending bills, though there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
