After a year of law enforcement agencies reporting a rise in speeding and fatal crashes, the Office of Highway Safety Planning is announcing more than 100 law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers staring Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022.
While the state has seen a 22 percent reduction in traffic crashes, there has been an increase in fatalities. According to crash data, 1,083 people died from crashes on Michigan roads in 2020, and 200 were speed related fatalities.
“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled; the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” OHSP Director Michael L. Prince said. “It’s no secret the faster you drive, the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming months will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a road with a speed limit of 45 mph or lower.
According to data collected by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2020:
• Of male drivers involved in all traffic crashes, 6.4 percent were speeding.
• 15.2 percent of motorcycle operators involved in fatal crashes were speeding.
• 11.2 percent of drivers aged 15 to 20 involved in crashes (4,650 out of 41,685) were speeding.
• Out of all drivers who were drinking in crashes, 15.1 percent were speeding.
• Recent insurance industry studies show approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day, or about 41 million per year. The average fine for a speeding violation is between $115-$135.
