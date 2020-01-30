Black students at a predominantly white suburban Detroit high school say they are commonly subjected to racist comments like those that white classmates posted online this week.
Saline High School teacher Matt Hamilton read a statement from senior student Noah Nelson, who is biracial, during the Saline board of education's meeting Tuesday.
Nelson said that white schoolmates regularly subjected him to racial slurs, both during and outside of school, and that a teacher once compared him to a monkey during class.
Superintendent Scot Graden denounced the slurs, though he didn't say whether the offending students were punished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.