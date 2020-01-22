Michigan students make pouches for injured wildfire animals

Students in a Michigan high school are helping animals injured in the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Students at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores are sewing wildlife pouches.
“Sewing these are just so much fun and we’re so glad, like, we get to help animals,” said Andrea Friesmuth, junior.
They’ve turned an interior design class at the school into a sewing shop.
“We don’t always have money to send or you can’t go there directly and help,” said Bailey Price, senior. “It’s nice knowing that like we can do something like this.”
The animal rescue craft guild will use the pouches to swaddle orphaned and displaced animals.
Officials said they’ve seen koalas, kangaroos, bats, and sugar gliders injured in the wildfires.
The class has been making the pouches for the past two and a half weeks.
Their goals was to make 50, but they’ve made well over 100.
A private plane will deliver the pouches to Australia.
