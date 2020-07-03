A new report on the controversial drug Hydroxycholoriquine is shedding a different light on its potential benefits.
“Yes, it should continue to be studied,” said Doctor Marcus Zervos, infectious disease division head at Henry Ford Health Systems.
A new study from the hospital claims hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug touted by the president, does has benefits to treating patients with COVID-19
“13-percent mortality in the patients that got hydroxychloroquine, 26-percent mortality in the patients that did not receive hydroxychloroquine,” Zervos said.
The study evaluated more than 2,500 sick patients typically 65 years and older with underlying health conditions from March to May
“We were seeing a really sick, vulnerable population when they first came in,” he said.
So how did hydroxychloroquine help COVID-19 patients? First, it prevented the virus from getting in the cells…
“But what was more important is that we knew that the drug mediated the inflammatory spots,” Zervos said. “So, it reduced the inflammation, reduced the inflammatory spots.”
Zervos says inflammation is a major reason most people do poorly fighting COVID-19, that’s why it’s vital to treat it early.
“We think the combination of giving it early and the careful monitoring of the patients and the dose we used was what was responsible for our favorable outcome,” he said.
The study revealed a beneficial outcome, while other studies of the drug were halted just weeks ago claiming it's useless.
Zervos says all studies will be crucial moving forward
“I think it is important for the combination of all of the studies to be looked at, all the ones that are positive all the ones that are negative. We still need more studies,” he said.
