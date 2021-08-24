The Michigan Sugar Company announced plans to invest more than $65 million to build a desugarization facility at its factory in Monitor Township.
The new facility will allow the company to produce 80 million lbs. of all-natural sugar from molasses, a byproduct of the process where sugar is extracted from sugarbeets. The company currently has the capacity to extract sugar from 60 percent of its molasses. The new facility will allow for 100 percent extraction.
The project will begin in Fall of 2021 and will take around 18 to 24 months to complete.
“This enormous undertaking, investment, and commitment by our grower-owners will have a multi-generational impact for our cooperative,” said Mark S. Flegenheimer, President and CEO of the company. “This is a historic day for our owners, our employees, our customers and our community.”
Flegenheimer said the facility will have an enormous economic impact.
“Simply put, we can sell sugar at a higher price than we sell molasses,” he said. “Our nearly 900 grower-owners will see added annual revenue of $10 million to $15 million, in perpetuity.”
The company’s growers are spread out across about 20 Michigan counties, as well as Ontario, Canada.
“This facility will replace our current desugarization equipment that was installed in the 1990s,” said Adam Herford, a grower-owner from Elkton who serves as Chairman of the Board. “This is one of the most substantial investments made in the history of our company and brings Michigan Sugar Company up to par with other sugar producers across the United States.”
“We are going to produce up to 80 million more pounds of sugar annually without planting another acre of sugarbeets,” Hertford said. “That means 80 million more pounds without any additional passes over our farm fields with our equipment, without any further spraying of our crops to ward off disease and pests, and without burning any additional fuel on our farms to expand operations.”
The company also plans to add $4 million in juice softening equipment at its factory in Caro and its factory in Sebewaing according to Jason Lowry, Michigan Sugar Company’s Vice President of Operations. Lowry explained that when factories desugar molasses, they need the molasses to be soft.
“We have juice softening equipment already in Bay City and we installed juice softening equipment at our factory in Croswell as part of a $70 million capital upgrade of that facility over the past six years,” Lowry said. “Now, we’ll add that equipment in Caro and Sebewaing, which means those factories, and those communities, also will benefit from our investment.”
