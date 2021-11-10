This year’s sugarbeet harvest will set a record in terms of tons per acre, according to Michigan Sugar Company.
In recent weeks, the expected harvest increased again, with officials predicting a crop that tops 36 tons per acre.
The previous record year was 31.64 tons per acre.
“We keep watching the yields and the tons being delivered, and both just continue to go up,” said Mark Flegenheimer, President and CEO of Michigan Sugar Company. “Year-to-date, including the beets harvested during our early dig period, we are at 36.7 tons per acre. But since Oct. 22, we are averaging 38.8 tons per acre with many areas above 40 tons per acre and some even topping 50 tons per acre.”
Flefenheimer said this year’s harvest is 1.2 million tons more than previously expected.
With so many tons of sugarbeets expected, concerns are raised about how long it will take to harvest them.
Typical harvesting and slicing of the sugarbeets is completed nearly a month before this year’s expected completion date of mid-April.
“With a crop this big, you run the danger of not even finishing by May,” Flegenheimer said. “That’s not a position we want to get into because by then managing the sugarbeet piles becomes too challenging a task.”
To account for this monumental task, officials announced on Nov. 1 that the company’s nearly 900 grower-owners will be leaving 5% of their sugarbeets unharvested this year, which equates to about 8,000 unharvested acres of the nearly 163,000 total acres planted this year.
Even after the company’s announcement, officials are starting to believe those measures won’t be enough to offset the huge volume of sugarbeets they are expecting in terms of tonnage.
Because of this, on Nov. 7, Michigan Sugar Company announced they are taking additional measures through a voluntary buy-back program., through which grower-owners have earmarked an additional 5,000 acres to be left in the field this year. Grower-owners who signed up for this program will be paid for these acres based on averages paid for their already delivered crop.
“The 5% was mandatory, but these additional acres are truly voluntary,” Flegenheimer said. “We simply have to take steps at this time to limit our tonnage. We’re already 7 ½ tons per acre above our five-year average of 29 tons per acre. We’re not just going to break our previous record by a little bit, we’re going to shatter it.”
At the end of the season, Michigan Sugar Company will end up harvesting about 150,000 total acres of sugarbeets, while leaving more than 500,000 tons of sugarbeets unharvested in the fields.
Flegenheimer said this year’s sugarbeet crop will be taken into consideration when determining how many acres to plant next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.