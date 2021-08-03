GENERIC: Michigan Sugar
Source: WNEM

Michigan Sugar Company is facing a fine of hundreds of thousands of dollars after inspectors found several violations at a facility in Bay City.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) conducted three inspections at Michigan Sugar Company.

A safety inspection was started after a fatality was reported. The second was a health inspection to cover items related to the fatality. The third was a companion inspection to the health inspection.

From the three inspections, 25 serious, two willful-serious, three repeat-serious, and two other-than-serious violations were issued by MIOSHA. The total penalty for the three inspections was $343,000.

The citations issued involved the following standards:

General Industry (GI) Part 2, Walking-Working Surfaces

GI Part 85, The Control of Hazardous Energy Sources (Lockout/Tagout)

Occupational Health (OH) Part 490, Permit-Required Confined Spaces

OH Part 451, Respiratory Protection

GI Part 529, Welding, Cutting and Brazing

OH Part 315, Chromium (VI) in General Industry

OH Part 590, Silica in General Industry

