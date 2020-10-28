Here’s a sweet opportunity for you.
With harvest and sugar beet slicing well underway, Michigan Sugar is looking to fill dozens of jobs.
Starting pay for general laborers is $13.41 per hour.
Jobs range from administration and operations to packing and warehousing at slicing factories in Bay City, Caro, Croswell and Sebewaing.
Candidates should have a strong work ethic and attention to detail. Heavy lifting, the ability to work in confined spaces, at tall heights, and various weather conditions may be required, company officials report.
“This is a seasonal job typically running through April on one of four shifts, working three 40-hour weeks and one 48-hour week per month with additional overtime as required,” said Ellen Smith, Executive Director of Human Resources at Michigan Sugar Company.
If you’re interested, you can apply online here.
