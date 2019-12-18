A divided Michigan Supreme Court has declined to rule early on the constitutionality of Republicans' lame-duck maneuver to weaken voter-proposed minimum wage and paid sick leave laws.
In a 4-3 decision Wednesday, justices said they won't issue a rare advisory opinion and will wait until a lawsuit is filed.
Justices had heard arguments about the "adopt and amend" strategy used last year.
To prevent minimum wage and sick time ballot drives from going to the electorate, Republicans legislators approved them so that they could be made more business-friendly after the election.
