The Michigan Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the months ahead in a major Flint water lawsuit.
The court on Wednesday told lawyers to file briefs about a bushel of issues. They include whether Flint residents who consumed lead-contaminated water can claim a "violation of bodily integrity" under the Michigan Constitution.
The Supreme Court also will consider arguments about the timeliness of the lawsuit, a key procedural step in Michigan. In a 2-1 decision, the state appeals court last year ruled in favor of residents at an early stage of the case.
The lawsuit targets state officials for decisions related to the Flint water crisis. Water from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce corrosion . Lead leached from old pipes and plumbing fixtures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.