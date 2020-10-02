The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.
The decision is an extraordinary development in a monthslong conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.
Coincidentally, the court’s opinion emerged on the same day that Whitmer’s critics submitted more than 539,000 signatures in a bid to repeal the 1945 law.
For six months, the governor has imposed — and subsequently eased — restrictions on Michigan’s economy, K-12 school system, health care and even visits to state parks, all in an attempt to reduce the risk of the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 6,500 residents.
Republicans said Whitmer should have used a 1976 law, which gives lawmakers a say in any emergency declarations after 28 days.
In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court said the 1945 public safety law used by Whitmer granted Michigan governors unchecked authority.
“That act is an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution,” Justice Stephen Markman wrote. “Accordingly, the executive orders issued by the governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law.”
Justices nominated by the Republican Party joined the majority opinion.
Whitmer issued the following statement:
“Since the beginning of this crisis, I have done everything in my power to protect our seniors, small businesses, and first responders from the worst public health emergency in over a century. Thanks to the hard work of millions of Michiganders who sacrificed and did the right thing, we have saved thousands of lives and laid the foundation for a strong economic recovery. But COVID-19 still poses a clear and present danger to the people of Michigan, our economy, and our way of life.
This virus has now killed more Michiganders than World War I. It is a novel virus for which there is no cure, and which has infected the President of the United States, members of the United States Congress, and Legislators across our state. This virus continues to take the lives of Americans every single day, and without a cure or approved vaccine, that will continue for the foreseeable future.
Today’s Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing, and I vehemently disagree with the court’s interpretation of the Michigan Constitution. Right now, every state and the federal government have some form of declared emergency. With this decision, Michigan will become the sole outlier at a time when the Upper Peninsula is experiencing rates of COVID infection not seen in our state since April.
It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law. Furthermore, after 21 days, many of the responsive measures I have put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling.
I know this is hard. We all want this crisis to be over, and we all want life to return to normal as soon as possible. But the only way we will get through this is by pulling together as Americans and working as one nation to defeat this virus. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and maintaining six feet of physical distancing. Michiganders have grit, and there is no challenge we can’t meet.
I want the people of Michigan to know that no matter what happens, I will never stop fighting to keep you and your families safe from this deadly virus.”
Senator Ken Horn, who represents Saginaw County and western Genesee County issued the following statement:
"This afternoon, the Michigan Supreme Court just ruled against Governor Whitmer’s use of the 1945 emergency powers act.
Things are moving very quickly and the Legislature’s legal teams are sorting through the order, as It is remanded back to the lower court with instructions.
What this means immediately for each of the executive orders is unclear, as of tonight."
Progress Michigan also issued the following statement:
"Lives have been saved because of the emergency orders Gov. Whitmer has instituted throughout this pandemic. This ruling from Republican activist judges will put lives at risk and is just another nod to the corporate donors who helped bankroll their campaigns to the bench. This is why it's so important that we elect justices to the Michigan Supreme Court who will protect Michigan families, rather than greedy special interests who are more concerned about making a buck than keeping people alive and healthy."
The Senate stands ready to work overtime as we begin the process of managing the COVID-19 crisis together with the administration."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield tweeted the following statement:
“This is a giant win for the people of Michigan and for the democratic process. The people of this state have been denied a voice and a seat at the table in decisions that have impacted every facet of their lives and their futures over the past eight months. They deserve to have their representatives bring their voice and their concerns into this decision-making process.
The Legislature was there in March and April to work with the governor to improve her executive orders and help keep Michigan healthy and moving forward together. It worked well, just like the authors of our Constitution intended. Months later, we are still ready to work alongside Gov. Whitmer in a bipartisan way to improve the state’s response to this pandemic.
It’s been said the governor is in the best position to act quickly, and the Legislature is in the best position to act deliberately. That is how our entire system is designed to work. We look forward to the coming bipartisan deliberations on the pandemic response and the improved outcomes for Michigan families.”
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich issued the following statement:
“This is unfortunate. The Senate Democrats accept that the responsibility of keeping Michiganders safe from this unruly pandemic is now in the hands of the Legislature, and we will continue to partner with the governor in her herculean battle against COVID-19. We believe the wisest course of action would be to immediately adopt the governor’s orders via legislation in order to keep us safe.”
The Michigan Democratic Party issued the following statement:
"We are disappointed in today's State Supreme Court decision. Over the course of the last 6.5 months, Governor Whitmer, with guidance from public health specialists, has enacted a set of regulations intended to protect the lives and well-being of all Michiganders. Because of her swift and decisive actions countless lives have been saved.
Today's decision was handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices who appear to be playing partisan politics with our lives. We deserve better representation on our state's highest court. We can make that change this November by electing Elizabeth Welch to the State Supreme Court."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.