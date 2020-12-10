Some leaders in Michigan are working to ensure minority groups in the state opt in to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think the mistrust in the African American and other communities of color and racial and ethnic minorities is valid," said Dr. Debra Furr-Holden.
Despite FDA advisers endorsing Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, Furr-Holden, an epidemiologist out of Flint, says she understands some minority groups may be less than willing to take part.
"You know, we talk a lot about historical wrongdoings in the community,” she said. “Things like the Tuskegee syphilis studies and experiments, but there are also modern day disparities and inequities that exist in the healthcare system."
However, Furr-Holden says not getting the vaccine is far too much of a risk, especially for those in the African American and Latino communities, where there are higher numbers of covid cases.
But in order to convince those still on the fence, she says the vaccine needs to be administered equally and affordably.
"Once a safe and credible vaccine is available, it's important that there's real equity in both the distribution and the administration of that vaccine," Furr-Holden said.
It's why Furr-Holden and several other health and community leaders of michigan, have joined in with Lt. Governor Gilchrist's covid-19 task force on racial disparities.
To assist communities of color disproportionately affected by covid, through increased testing, information and access to healthcare.
"In order for the entire community to be protected, the lion share of the community across racial lines, across economic lines, across geography, will have to be vaccinated," she said.
