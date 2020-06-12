A task force is working to investigate and prosecute unemployment insurance fraud in Michigan.
A multi-departmental group of state and federal agencies are collaborating to protect against fraud and unemployment identity theft.
Task force officials said state unemployment insurance offices across the county have seen well-organized criminals trying to take advantage of the unprecedented number of unemployment claims to get benefits illegally.
“Unemployment benefits should go to Michigan residents dealing with the hardships of COVID-19, not to criminals seeking to profit from the loses of others,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Unfortunately, this unprecedented public health crisis has created an opportunity ripe for abuse by people who are exploiting the system and hampering the ability to get legitimate claims paid.”
The Michigan UIA has gotten more than 50,000 reports of fraud and identity theft since March 15, with more than 40,000 reports being reported sicne May 1.
