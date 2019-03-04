A northern Michigan special education teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a student, beginning when the boy was 11 years old.
Judge Thomas LaCross ruled Friday that there's enough evidence indicating Heather Winfield had an improper relationship with a student for the case to go to trial.
The Alpena News reports that Winfield faces multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13. The Thunder Bay Junior High School teacher resigned from the Alpena school after district officials investigated the allegations in October 2016.
Police say the boy told authorities that Winfield sexually assaulted him more than 100 times since 2016.
Winfield's attorneys say the case should be thrown out because there's a lack of physical evidence.
A trial date hasn't been scheduled yet.
