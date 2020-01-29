A Michigan teacher has been arraigned after being charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a student in 2010.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a former female student of the accused reported that she had a sexual relationship with her eighth-grade teacher in 2010 when she was 14-years-old.
Deputies said the alleged sexual assaults occurred on school grounds, at after school events, and other locations.
After the initial report in January 2020, the case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and the Computer Crimes Unit. They said it was revealed the allegations could be corroborated and evidence was present there had been a sexual relationship between the teacher and the student.
Jason William Dean, 36, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 27 by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Deputies said that during the alleged assault, Dean was a teacher at Cedar Crest Academy in Springfield Township where he also coached soccer and basketball. Currently, he is employed as a high school teacher at Northville High School and is a youth soccer coach in southeast Michigan.
“I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Our teachers are supposed to be trusted mentors, role models, and leaders for our children, and when one violates this trust, they must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
Dean has been charged with 3 counts of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct.
He was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in front of the Honorable Judge Fabrizio in the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.
Dean is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail with a $50,000 cash surety bond, or 10-percent.
If anyone has further information regarding Jason Dean including information regarding any additional victims, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 248-858-4984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.