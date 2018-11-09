A Michigan special education teacher who reached a plea deal in connection with alleged student abuse is serving probation.
Steve Hiller, Washtenaw County chief assistant prosecutor, says Lisa Mannor, a former teacher at Burns Park Elementary in Ann Arbor, pleaded no contest in September to assault and battery. The Ann Arbor News reports an original charge of fourth-degree child abuse was dropped.
Records show she was sentenced last month. She's prohibited from teaching in person for two years.
Tiffany Massey, a former special education teacher's assistant, was sentenced in August to a year of probation after being convicted of assault and battery.
The charges stemmed from 2016, when prosecutors alleged Mannor struck a student in the head and Massey kicked a student in the same classroom at Burns Park Elementary.
