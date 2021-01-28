Michigan will be giving teachers and support staff up to $500 in grants.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Classroom Heroes grants during her third State of the State address.
The Michigan Department of Treasury will issue the grants directly to eligible K-12 teachers and support staff.
In a press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office said the grants will help offset some expenses and the efforts educators have made through the pandemic.
Checks will be mailed out on or about Feb. 25 to the address provided by the school district or non-profit non-public school.
The state of Michigan is encouraging eligible recipients to make sure their information is on file with their school.
