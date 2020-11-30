Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says team meetings that were scheduled to be done in person will be conducted virtually on Monday after an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.
Harbaugh says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” by medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors.
The Wolverines (2-4) are scheduled to play Maryland (2-2) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, where they are 0-3 this season.
The Terrapins, who had two games canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program, played for the first time in three weeks on Saturday and lost 27-11 to then-No. 12 Indiana.
