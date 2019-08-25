Michigan Technological University soon will become the state's first public university to offer competitive gaming, or "esports," at the varsity level.
Esports are organized, multiplayer, online video game competitions. They're often viewed by non-participants, both in person and via livestream.
Athletic director Suzanne Sanregret says esports is one of the fastest growing areas of competition internationally.
Michigan Tech plans to begin competing in fall 2020.
The university is seeking a program director and plans to renovate two racquetball courts into a gaming arena. The esports program will be affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE).
More than 130 colleges and universities and more than 3,000 student-athletes belong to NACE, which offers more than $15 million in scholarships and aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.