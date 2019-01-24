A Michigan teenager has been charged with killing her 3-month-old son.
The Daily News of Greenville reports Wednesday that 17-year-old Mistie Moyer of Montcalm County's Winfield Township was arraigned Jan. 11 on charges of murder and child abuse. Authorities say Fred LeRoy Wallace III died Nov. 19 while in Moyer's care.
The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and found older injuries, including a broken arm and ribs.
Defense attorney Randy Norton says he doesn't comment on pending court cases.
Winfield Township is roughly 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.
