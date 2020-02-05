Michigan's top insurance regulator says the state is committed to educating drivers about a new law that will let motorists save money by foregoing unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.
The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has created a consumer hotline and email address to respond to questions and complaints.
There also is a website with information about the changes that take effect in July. Department director Anita Fox detailed the resources, including forms drivers will fill out when they buy a policy, on Tuesday.
The law is the most significant rewrite of Michigan's no-fault insurance in decades.
