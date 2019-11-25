The state of Michigan is holding its semi-annual MiStore sale on Dec. 7.
The one-day sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale will include items from property seized by police, items surrendered at airports, surplus property from local public colleges, and property no longer needed by government agencies.
Items include computers, phone and computer accessories, various knives, wine keys, sporting goods, tools, automotive equipment, desks, file cabinets, chairs, bookshelves, jewelry, and fashion accessories.
The MiStore is located at 3111 W. St. Joseph, Building 600, in Lansing.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
