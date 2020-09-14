The state of Michigan will receive more than $10 million in federal grants for transportation and infrastructure improvements.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the grants on Monday, Sept. 14.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive a $8,333,600 grant to replace outdated traffic signal systems across the state, the senators said.
“There’s no question Michigan’s roads and infrastructure are in need of repair. Having safe and reliable roads and transit is critical to our state and our economy and makes Michigan an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Peters said.“These grants will modernize traffic signal systems and advance the Adams Road expansion project in Oakland County.”
Additionally, the Road Commission for Oakland County will receive a $2 million grant to help complete an initial environmental impact statement on the future proposed widening of Adams Road in Rochester Hills, the senators said.
“Our roads are used by vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, public transit, and emergency responders throughout Michigan,” Stabenow said. “This funding will help the Michigan Department of Transportation improve safety and invest in the Adams Road expansion project in Oakland County.”
The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development program.
“Ensuring the safety of travelers and pedestrians is a top priority for Gov. Whitmer and MDOT. We continuously strive to capitalize on technology to eliminate congestion and save time for commuters,” said Paul C. Ajegba, director of MDOT. “These grants will help us in those efforts, and we are fortunate that Senators Stabenow and Peters understand and support our work.”
