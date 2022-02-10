Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over five years to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The project was made possible by the federal bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA). The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will invest $5 billion in funding across the country to build the first-ever national network of EV chargers.
"Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over 5 years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We have a historic opportunity to put Michigan first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive to support thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs, make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. And make no mistake, we plan to go after every competitive grant we can to ensure Michigan remains at the forefront of EV infrastructure and manufacturing.”
Michigan will receive $16,290,764 in its first tranche of funding for the 2022 fiscal year. The National Electric Vehicle Charging Formula Program, $5 billion, and Grant Program, $2.5 billion, provides a total of $7.5 billion to states with the goal of building a national network of electric vehicle chargers and to support charging in communities.
The Formula Program targets charging along corridors and interstates while the Grant Program invests in communities to support innovative approaches to reach rural, disadvantaged, and other hard-to-reach communities.
“The federal support for electric vehicles comes at a very good time for Michigan as our department works with other state agencies and private-sector interests to develop a charging network with neighboring states through the Lake Michigan EV Circuit,” said “Even more exciting, this comes on the heels of the governor’s announcement of an MDOT partnership with Electreon to deploy wireless charging on a state route.”
Funding amounts by state for the $5 billion Formula Program investment can be found in the Department of Transportation’s state-by-state fact sheets.
