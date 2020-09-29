Michigan will receive more than $25 million from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to help with repairs from the May floods in Gladwin and Midland Counties.
It is part of $574 million in emergency relief funds approved by the Trump administration.
“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Michigan will receive $25,363,229 for the May floods, and $1,030,381 for flooding that happened across Lake Count in July.
