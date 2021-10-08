The U.S. Department of Education approved Michigan’s education plan for federal, freeing up $1.23 billion for Michigan schools, according to the state’s education department.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona approved the plan that will allocate $3.72 billion in federal American Recovery Plan funds to Michigan. Nearly $2.5 billion was released to Michigan in March and the remainder was released on Oct. 8 with approval of Michigan’s American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP-ESSER) plan.
“This investment in Michigan’s schools will help our kids thrive and ensure teachers and staff have the resources and support they need,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to Senators Stabenow and Peters, along with all of the Democratic members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, for working to pass this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which we included in the education funding bill I signed earlier this summer making the largest K-12 investment in state history without raising taxes. That bill closed the funding gap between schools in Michigan and delivered critical mental health resources. Together, we can continue putting Michiganders first and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”
The funds reimburse school districts to support safe, in-person learning and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students, while focusing on students most impacts by the pandemic, said the Michigan Department of Education.
“Our state ARP plan will help Michigan students better rebound from the disrupted learning that they experienced during the past year,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “I am very pleased that Secretary Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education approved our state plan and released the remaining $1.24 billion in federal funds for Michigan schools to improve our schools in myriad ways for children.”
Under the plan, Michigan will disperse $363 million in state equalization payments to districts that didn’t receive $1,093 per pupil in their ARP-ESSER formula allocation.
