Michigan is receiving and allocating its federal funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide immediate and direct relief to communities during the pandemic.
The state is now getting nearly $6.5 billion in relief, about $900 million more than anticipated.
“It’s going to firm up a very fragile budget. You know, we have a balanced budget. I call it a blessed but fragile budget. It’s going to actually firm it up,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Right now, our financial teams are really going through it, along with our legal department, to find out what we can and cannot use these dollars for.”
The coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds will provide money to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to give them more resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild their economy.
Neeley said Flint is still in the process of making decisions on what to do with the money.
“We have a lot of infrastructure projects inside the city of Flint that we’re trying to round out, but now, we can add additional dollars to just give it that tip off to really make it beneficial for residents inside the city of Flint. We know we talked about our water infrastructure as well. We talked about you know, homeowner rehab for homeowners in this community. We also talked about the issue of blight and public safety,” Neeley said.
Neeley said a final decision will happen soon. The mayor wants his constituents to know the money will be used with their best interest in mind.
“Residents can be assured that we will do everything in our ability to make sure their priorities are met moving forward in this community,” Neeley said.
