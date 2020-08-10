As summer starts to wrap up and students prepare to possibly head back to the classroom, experts say the tourism industry in our state has taken a major hit and could continue to suffer as the pandemic lengthens.
Dave Lorenz with Pure Michigan said due to COVID-19, West Michigan tourism is down.
He says despite big crowds at the beaches, people are still hesitant to travel.
Lorenz says with the first day of school still unclear for some West Michigan families, it’s a good time to take a trip and explore the state.
He says traveling in Michigan offers plenty of educational opportunities and families visiting different parts of the state would help the industry.
“If there’s ever been a time when we could really use the funding to promote that you can travel safely would be now,” Lorenz said.
Lorenz said he’s been traveling and notes almost everywhere in the state he’s been, people are taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.
His hope right now is funding for Pure Michigan will be approved in October by legislatures so the industry can recover next year.
