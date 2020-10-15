Michigan's 12 federally recognized tribes made $30.5 million in distribution payments to local governments and schools.
The funds came from casino gaming revenue during the 2019 fiscal year.
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe provided the largest overall distribution payments at $6.1 million, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
From that money, the city of Mount Pleasant, Arenac County and Isabella County accepted a combined $2.2 million in distribution payments, the board said.
Additionally, the tribe distributed more than $1.4 million to three Isabella County school districts - Mount Pleasant Public Schools, Shepherd Public Schools, and Beal City Schools.
You can see the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.