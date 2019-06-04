Twins often share bedrooms, cars, and interests while growing up. But Kayla and Maria Bolton share something else.
The identical twins graduated from Grass Lake High School, sharing the honor of valedictorian.
They ended their senior year at the top of a class of 66 other students, both with GPA’s of 4.425.
The girls credit each other with providing the motivation to achieve academic success.
"We were each other's support teams. Like when I was low and like, 'I don't want to do this anymore, I can't do it.' I was tired of staying up until like 5 in the morning working on homework, and she would just motivate me and say, 'No, we're almost at the finish line. You've got this.' And vice versa," Kayla said.
“Yeah, she was the same for me,” Maria added.
Kayla and Maria both will attend the University of Michigan in the fall and plan to study business.
And get this, another set of twins finished just behind the Bolton girls, with the second and third highest GPA’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.