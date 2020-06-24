“We continue to process and pay a record number of claims and provide an unprecedented amount of benefits to claimants,” said Steve Gray, Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.
The Michigan Joint Select Committee on COVID-19 met again as the UIA struggles with unfulfilled claims.
Deb Fragel handles several unemployment accounts for a long-term care facility and says halfway through the process in the online system, it threw her for a loop.
“Every monetary determination was gone,” said Fragel. “Everything I’d been working on, all the things that I still have to answer, were gone from the system.”
Among the many common complaints, committee members from the Michigan House and Senate heard from frustrated people trying unsuccessfully to navigate the system to get approval and receive funds.
“Despite the challenges we have face in fending off international domestic criminal that were attempting to defraud the unemployment systems across the country and the continued limitations of the computer system we inherited, said Gray. “We paid more than 14.3 billion dollars in benefits to over 2.1 million workers.”
Gray says more than 95% of legitimate claimants have been paid or deemed eligible once they certify the remaining 5% clogging the system that are probably attempted fraud. He says nearly 12,000 open claims filed before May will be handled by the end of next week.
“And I know you know how stressed some people are, so why can’t you be open for appointments or why can’t there be a least regionally some people in the office?,” said Senator Kim Lasaya.
Gray promised more assistance and through not setting a date, in-person help by appointment.
“We do have plans to open the offices, so we’re working with the Office of State Employer and DTMB on a plan,” said Gray. “We have to ensure that it’s safe for claimants and workers.”
