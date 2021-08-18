Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate saw a decrease in July by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8 percent.
According to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB), statewide total employment grew by 4,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 8,000.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell by half a percentage point between June and July to 5.4 percent. Michigan’s July unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points below the national rate, DTMB said. Over the year, the U.S. rate reduced by 4.8 percentage points, while the statewide rate decreased by 4.2 percentage points.
“Michigan’s labor market continued to recover during July,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate moved to the lowest level since March 2020, and the state recorded the largest monthly payroll job gain since February 2021.”
Monthly and annual labor force trends and highlights:
- Michigan’s employment level increased for the fifth consecutive month. Employment has advanced by 36,000 since February.
- Michigan’s total number of unemployed fell by 3.4 percent in July, a decrease less than half of what was recorded nationwide (-8.2 percent).
- Over the year, statewide employment edged up by 2.0 percent, while the U.S. employment total advanced by 6.2 percent.
Michigan’s July 2021 jobless rate remains above pre-pandemic levels:
- Despite steady advances so far in 2021, Michigan’s employment count in July remained 256,000, or 5.4 percent, below the February 2020 pre-pandemic level.
- Unemployment in Michigan was 43,000, or 23.2 percent, above the February 2020 level.
- The July 2021 jobless rate of 4.8 percent was 1.1 percentage points above the pre-pandemic February 2020 rate.
The total number of nonfarm jobs increased in July by 31,000, or 0.8 percent, making it the largest job gain since February, according to the monthly DTMB survey of employers.
The leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest job advance with employment up by 12,000 in July.
“Michigan’s job numbers are headed in the right direction. Our unemployment rate is below the national average and businesses are staffing up fast," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Despite our seven months of decreasing unemployment, however, we still have a lot of work left to do to help every family, community, and small business participate in our economic jumpstart. Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to use the massive influx of federal funds we have received to make tangible, lasting investments in the kitchen-table issues that impact Michigan families and small businesses most—childcare, skills training, job creation, housing, and more. I will continue putting Michiganders first and will work with anyone to get this done for everyone. Together, we can power our economy to new highs and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.