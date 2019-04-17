Michigan's unemployment rate held steady at 4% in March -- the sixth consecutive month it has remained unchanged.
Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate a bit higher than last month's national unemployment rate of 3.8%.
In March 2018, Michigan's jobless rate was 4.4%.
Officials say total employment increased by 7,000 over the month and the number of jobless workers grew by 3,000.
Manufacturing saw the largest over-the-year job growth among all the state's major industries. It was at estimated at 638,000 in March, up 9,000 since the previous March.
