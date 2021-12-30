Some college students across the state will need to get boosted before heading back to class.
Central Michigan University joined other Michigan colleges in adding a COVID-19 booster shot to its vaccine requirements next semester.
The University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University all have a booster requirement. When CMU students and staff return next year, they will have to vaccinate or test weekly.
CMU President Bob Davies said just under 80 percent of students are vaccinated, and more than 90 percent of the faculty and staff. His team discussed going virtual but decided against it.
"We talked about the possibility of going remote for the first week or two weeks, and when we look at what our case counts are, both within Isabella County, within our campus community as well as with the vaccination rates that we have, we decided that was not a viable course of action for us," Davies said.
CMU will still have an indoor mask mandate no matter what regardless of vaccination status.
Nathan Makowski struggled with online classes and is glad this mandate helps keep people on campus -- he's vaccinated and boosted
"What I really think this decision has made possible is for everybody to still come together, have this interpersonal relationships like meeting up on campus for classes," Makowski said.
President Davies encourages everyone to get tested before they come to campus and continue to do so for the first two weeks back. He said if students are unvaccinated and not testing, they could face fines.
Faculty and staff would face disciplinary action through the personnel process. For anyone eligible for a booster shot, the deadline at CMU to get one is Jan 17.
According to the university, more than 1,000 staff and students have already uploaded proof of a booster.
