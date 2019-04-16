Detroit sports fans can now support their favorite professional team while driving around.
Specialty license plates for the Detroit Lions, Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers were unveiled Tuesday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and team representatives. Each plate shows the logo of one of the team.
Proceeds will go to charity funds run by the four teams.
As with other special cause license plates, $25 of the $35 fee will go the charitable foundations -- as will the full $10 annual renewal fee.
