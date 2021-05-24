Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced updates to Michigan’s workplace safety guidelines as many employers are returning to in-person work.
She also announced an update to the state health department’s gathering and face mask orders, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50 percent capacity, set to take effect June 1.
“As we work to put Michigan back to work, we are moving quickly to invest in our families, small businesses, and communities to help them succeed,” Whitmer said. “The reason we can take these steps is thanks to every Michigander who has stepped up and taken action to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe. Together, we are eliminating this once-in-a-century virus, and now we are poised to jumpstart our economy and power it to new highs.”
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) filed updated COVID-19 emergency rules following the MI Vacc to Normal plan and recent health guidelines.
Since the state reached 55 percent vaccination, MIOSHA is no longer requiring employers to create a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.”
“As we work with the administration to get back to normal, protecting Michigan workers on the job remains the top priority for MIOSHA,” Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Susan Corbin said. "These updated emergency rules will give workers and businesses the clarity and confidence they need to bring our economy back to full-strength."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 gatherings and face mask order, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50 percent capacity.
Taking effect on June 1, the new order continues through July 1. Masks will still be required indoors for those who aren’t vaccinated.
“We continue to move toward normalcy as more and more Michiganders get vaccinated,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “The updated CDC guidelines demonstrate just how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccine truly is and how well it is working.”
MDHHS is still urging residents to follow the guidance set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, even if it’s not specifically required by a state epidemic order.
People who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to mask up outdoors in crowded settings like a baseball game or concert. Organizations and businesses can set their own policies and guidelines that make sense for their operations, the governor's office said.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus. The vaccines are safe and effective and vaccinated people can do so many more things safely,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We have made great progress with our vaccination efforts, but the pandemic is not over. We are working to make sure vaccines are accessible to everyone at their doctor’s office, in their neighborhoods, or even in their homes. By getting vaccinated as soon as possible Michiganders can protect themselves, their families and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible."
