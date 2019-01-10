Michigan veteran accidentally buys stolen Humvee

A Michigan man’s dream of owning a 1990 Desert Storm-era military Humvee turned into a pricey nightmare.
It was basically like my heart sunk in my chest cause that's a substantial amount of money," Dirk Burkett said.
The Holton man did, in fact, make a purchase through Facebook Marketplace in Sept. from a private seller in Holland.
"We sent him a deposit for $500 and then I got $10,000 in cash and then I went down and completed the purchase of the truck."
But it wasn’t until after the purchase, while straightening out the title paperwork, he said he realized his dream Humvee had been stolen.
So, he went to Michigan State Police.
"They towed the truck, impounded it because it was in fact stolen and then I tried to contact the gentleman that I purchased it from and see about getting my money refunded. At which point, he told that he has no liability, I need to litigate with the gentleman that stole the truck."
State police traced the Humvee back to an owner in Kentwood. And by all accounts, the vehicle has traded hands at least twice before Burkett bought it.
"The detective said they had a clear picture and the video of the gentleman who stole it. Until... it took just a day or two after I reported it they had caught the guy."
Burkett believes the private seller had no clue about the truck’s origins. Regardless, he wants that seller to give him his money back.
"In my opinion, no one should be profiting off a stolen vehicle."
"I feel that everybody should just go down the line and return the money so that nobody's out anything."
