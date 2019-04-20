A northern Michigan village wants to sell a portion of its taxpayer-owned land for the development of medical marijuana facilities.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Kalkaska leaders voted this month to list nearly 10 acres for sale. The land is located within the industrial district, which is already zoned for medical marijuana businesses.
Village officials hired real estate brokers to market the properties to the burgeoning medical marijuana industry. Officials hope the property sales will boost the village coffers following costly legal settlements.
Village President Harley Wales says the community wants to be at the forefront of Michigan's growing cannabis economy.
The move comes a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eliminated a medical marijuana licensing board that faced criticism for slow license approvals for businesses entering the market.
