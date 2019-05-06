A northern Michigan village is weighing a possible tobacco ban at its parks and beaches following complaints about discarded cigarette butts.
The Elk Rapids Village Council is expected to hear testimony Monday and possibly decide whether to adopt a proposed tobacco ban.
Residents Christine Petersen and Beth Guntzviller tell the Traverse City Record-Eagle they're tired of picking up cigarette butts at Elk Rapids' parks and beaches.
Guntzviller is a member of the village's parks and recreation committee. She says she doesn't think anyone will oppose the proposed ban.
Village Clerk Caroline Kennedy reviewed communities' tobacco restrictions before drafting the village's proposed ordinance.
She says the idea is to protect air quality for parkgoers and beachgoers, while also minimizing litter in public places from smoking.
