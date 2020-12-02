The Michigan versus Maryland football game has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The game was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
On Dec. 2, the University of Michigan Athletic Department announced it has paused football practices and canceled Saturday's game. The game will not be rescheduled.
"The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday's game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive COVID-19 tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results."
Daily testing will continue and medical professionals will determine when practice will resume, the university said. The earliest practice can resume is Monday.
