He’s the big man on Michigan State’s campus right now.
Not Cassius Winston, but you probably saw him during Saturday’s big win over Michigan.
We’re talking about “Waffle Guy”.
His name is Nathan Guzowski, and he’s a Michigan State Senior.
He bought the waffle hat for Halloween in 2017.
“I just kind of saw this and my eyes, I thought, I could do this for a night or so, you know,” Guzowski said.
But that one night turned into many, and not just for Halloween.
“I think this year I’ve work it, I’ve worn it I think for every home game.”
It’s common for students to wear costumes in the student section, but this time Nathan got a lot of air time on ESPN, and he blew up on social media.
“Checked my phone and saw a couple of tweets like, ‘hey, let’s start a gofundme for the waffle guy and get him to the Big Ten tournament, and maybe even the NCAA tournament”.
So, that’s what he did.
And now his gofundme page, which he said started as a joke, is almost at its goal.
“I got to work later that night, people were like, you know, so how much do you have? I go, I don’t know, checked it, and sure enough, it was like a thousand in twelve hours.”
And the donations came from all over.
“There was donations from like a dollar from Michigan fans, and there were donations of up to two hundred dollars from some people.”
The goal was to pay for his tickets, a hotel, and gas money to the Big Ten tournament in Chicago this weekend.
But Nathan said, he doesn’t plan to spend all of it.
“And then just using that money to, you know, either for a good cause, or you know, a charity.”
And if his economics major doesn’t work out, “I was hearing, like man, you should really be a marketing major, you know. I’ll do some stuff for Ego, or Waffle House, I’m open to ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.