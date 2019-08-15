Off-road vehicle enthusiasts can explore Michigan's 3,700 miles (5,955 kilometers) of trails and five "scramble" areas that are open to them for no charge this weekend.
All rules pertaining to ORVs still apply. But riders on designated routes and trails will not need an ORV license or trail permit Saturday and Sunday.
Ron Olson of the Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Recreation Division says it's the perfect opportunity to get a look at Michigan's off-road riding areas.
A Recreation Passport is required where applicable, such as the scramble areas.
They include the St. Helen's Motorsport Area in Roscommon County; the Black Lake Scramble Area in Cheboygan County; Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County; Bull Gap in Oscoda County and The Mounds in Genesee County.
