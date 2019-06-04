For the second time this year, a policy has been revised to allow the state to donate unused baby formula.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies can once again donate unused baby formula, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
A policy by the USDA says an unused can of baby formula that is returned to a WIC agency can’t be given to another WIC client.
In February 2019, MDHHS started a policy that would both restrict the returned formula from being given to other clients and being donated to pantries and shelters.
Effective May 31, 2019 the used formula can be given to local non-profits.
“The new policy complies with USDA regulations, acknowledges stakeholder concerns and responds to the significant challenges and access barriers our families face,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.
The MDHHS said sometimes a baby won’t tolerate the formula given to the mother by WIC. To get a new kind of formula, the mother has to bring in her unused cans.
