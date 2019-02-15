The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will issue food assistance benefits early for the months of March and April.
MDHHS said it plans to issue the benefits early to reduce the gap between benefit payments that happened due to the partial government shutdown.
Next month’s benefits should start on March 3, 4, or 5 with April’s benefits being issued from April 3 to 12.
“MDHHS wants to make sure that families and individuals can put food on their tables,” said Terrence Beurer, MDHHS deputy director of Field Operations Administration. “We were concerned about families having to go 45 to 60 days or more without benefits as a result of the early issuance of February benefits. Gradually returning to the regular schedule cushions the impact of the federal government shutdown.”
MDHHS said it issued the benefits early because it does not want families to go more than 45 days without food assistance.
Recipients normally get their benefits over a 21-day period throughout the month.
Those who use food assistance can check their benefit balance at the MDHHS website.
