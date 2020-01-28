A new statewide mental health hotline is being created as part of legislation just signed by the governor.
The hotline will be available any hour of the day and will refer callers experiencing a crisis to service providers nearby.
“Pretty excited to see some movement going on. They’ve been talking about it quite some time,” said Barb Smith, executive director and founder of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network.
The number will be 988 and that will connect to a statewide mental health hotline.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that will make the hotline a reality.
“I think it’s going to be much easier access for people who are in crisis to remember three digits compared to the longer digit number that we’ve previously been using,” Smith said.
The statewide mental health hotline will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.
“I think that this is the best way to make connections for someone when they’re in crisis. Three digit numbers are easy to remember. And the people that will be answering the calls will be all trained in how to be supportive and connect them to resources both locally and nationally,” Smith said.
While Smith is glad to know a new statewide mental health hotline will be in place soon, she wants to see state leaders continue to be aggressive when it comes to preventing suicide.
“I’d like them to have more funds available and allocated for schools and education, as well as for more mental health capacity – people in behavioral health, not only buildings but supporting people who can be there for those in need,” Smith said.
Until the new Michigan hotline is available, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
