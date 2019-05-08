An appeals court has overturned an injunction that stopped Michigan from suspending the licenses of people who can't afford to pay traffic fines.
The federal court says the state's policy doesn't conflict with certain rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The court said Wednesday that the policy might be "counterproductive," especially if a driver's license suspension prevents someone from traveling to a job and making money. But in a 2-1 decision, the court also says the policy is "rationally related" to the state's interest in promptly collecting fines.
The lawsuit was filed in 2017. Federal Judge Linda Parker had told the state to stop license suspensions until it comes up with an alternative to full payment, such as a payment plan or volunteer service.
