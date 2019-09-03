Michigan wins $4 million grant to improve monitoring of residents’ toxic chemical exposure.
The Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is among six state departments nationwide awarded a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The grant is in place to support the expansion of statewide toxic chemical biomonitoring.
Biomonitoring is the measurement of environmental chemicals in body tissue or fluids, such as blood or urine, to determine the amount of chemical that enters the body. Data collected helps identify the population group at-risk and assess the effectiveness of inventions to prevent harm.
“This is a great win for all of Michigan and will allow our department to even better assess and address exposure to environmental chemicals in our communities,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “This knowledge will help us to develop and evaluate ways to both prevent and reduce chemical exposures.”
MDHHS will use about $4 million in grant funding over the course of five years. The grant will support two new programs.
The first will be the Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring Program (MiChEM). This program will test for chemicals in a group of adults selected to represent adults statewide. The chemicals include per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), certain pesticides and heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury, and lead.
“Because Michigan has a legacy of industrial activity and a high number of hunters, anglers and private well users, Michigan adults may be exposed to environmental chemicals in different ways than the rest of the U.S. populations,” Said Matt Geiger, chemistry and toxicology division director at the NDHHS State Public Health Lab and one of the principal investigators on the grant. “MiChEM will help MDHHS establish levels of these chemicals in Michigan adults and help evaluate changes in these levels over time.”
The second program funded by CDC’s grant will measure PFAS among Michigan firefighters to improve understanding of the ways they may be exposed to PFAS on the job. Data from recent scientific studied show that firefighters have levels of certain types of PFAS in their blood that are higher than the national average.
Information gathered from these newly funded efforts will complement other current activities throughout the state to identify groups exposed to environmental chemicals. The recent statewide testing of PFAS in Michigan community water supplies, measuring PFAS exposure among people with PFAS in their private wells in northern Kent County and expanded testing for lead and copper in public water supplies under Michigan’s revised Lead and Copper Rule are some of the included activities.
