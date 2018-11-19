A southwestern Michigan woman who entered a plea deal after being charged in her 87-year-old mother's overdose death has been sentenced to 5-15 years in prison.
Sixty-year-old Susan Kubicek of Portage learned her punishment Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter in the May 2017 death of Dorothy Allen.
Kalamazoo County authorities say Allen got a morphine dose 80 times greater than what was prescribed.
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports defense attorney Ronald Pichlik says Kubicek is remorseful. Kubicek told the court she was trying to follow a nurse's instructions.
Kubicek, who'd been caring for her ailing mother, was initially charged with second-degree murder.
Stephen Salik, Allen's son and Kubicek's brother, said in a victim impact statement that her actions "put a scar on my heart, on my family's heart."
