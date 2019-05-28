An Oakland County Marine deputy was patrolling Walled Lake Saturday, May 25, when a boater waived him over for help.
A passenger from the boat had gone in to the water and was now struggling to stay afloat.
Deputies lost sight of the woman several times while she struggled in the water.
Marine officers were able to get a flotation device to the woman and throw her a life line. She was pulled to safety on the rescue rope.
The 30-year-old Redford Township woman refused medical treatment.
She told deputies she had gone in to the water to rescue a small bird that had fallen in.
Deputies say the water was unusually cold and fatigue had hit the swimmer quickly.
